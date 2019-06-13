Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

TOWERING former Ngezi Platinum Stars central defender-cum-midfielder, Liberty Chakoroma, started training with his new paymasters Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium yesterday after recently agreeing terms to join the former champions as a free agent.

Chakoroma was released by the platinum miners together with Simba Nivhi after they were pinpointed as ring leaders in a players’ strike about a month ago.

Gamecocks head coach, Joey Antipas said they expect Chakoroma to give the experienced duo of Guide Goddard and Moses Jackson stiff competition for starting places in the heart of defence.

“Liberty is a quality defender. We expect him to add value to our team. He is a towering centre-half, a versatile player who comes with lots of experience. We expect him to give competition to our other central defenders,” said Antipas.

With another Chicken Inn centre-back, Last Sithole, reportedly set to join South African Absa Premiership side Highlands Park ahead of the 2019/2020 season, Chakoroma’s arrival comes at an opportune time.

Chakoroma has reunited with his former Ngezi Platinum Stars teammates, goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, Tichaona Chipunza and the PSL’s leading goal scorer Clive Augusto, who all joined the Gamecocks at the start of the season.

Chakoroma will, however, only start doing duty for Antipas’ men after the second transfer window opens at the beginning of July.

During the first transfer window, Chicken Inn raided Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum camps to bolster their squad.

They poached ex-Dynamos attacking midfielder Valentine Kadonzvo and Brett Amidu, who was on loan to the Glamour Boys from FC Platinum, right-back Phakamani Dube as well as midfield enforcer Sipho Ndlovu formerly with Bulawayo City.

Ex-Harare City speedy player, Malvin Gaki, also found a home at the Gamecocks to complete what many have termed a killer machine.

On Sunday, Antipas’ charges will be hoping to atone for their 1-2 home defeat by Harare City when they take on Triangle at Gibbo Stadium in the Lowveld.

“It’s not going to be easy playing Triangle at their home ground. They have been getting some impressive results of late and they also want to atone for their defeat to Black Rhinos,” said Antipas.

