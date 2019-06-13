Kiyapili Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

A new sound which is known as Amapiano is taking over the music scene in the southern part of Africa and Bulawayo-born artiste, Diliza has joined the bandwagon.

Diliza, who is popular for hit Umcimbi which he produced with his Stiff group, yesterday released an Amapiano single titled Ongenamali.

He said Amapiano, a mix of deep house and gqom all mixed with jazzy and soulful sound of a piano, was the in thing these days with all artistes worth their salt wanting to ride on the beat.

The Kalawa Jazmee artiste who is recovering from a chest infection that affected his live performances, said Ongenamali was a precursor of his upcoming solo project.

Ongenamali is a song which any Amapiano fanatic will fall in love with because of its sound and catchy lyrics.

Diliza who is now working on another single which he hopes to release on his 40th birthday in September, said working on a solo project does not mean that he is leaving Stiff.

“We (Stiff) are still together and the guys gave me the blessing to focus on this solo project. It was easy riding on the Amapiano beat as this is the sound that I grew up listening to. It’s only now that it’s popularly coined Amapiano,” said Diliza.