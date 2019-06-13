Victor Maphosa, Harare Bureau

FIRST Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday paid her condolences to the Tsvangirai and Java families following the death of MDC-T founder Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter, Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java.

Mrs Tsvangirai-Java died this week at the age of 36 from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Speaking from the late MDC-T leader’s residence where mourners were gathered and paying their last respects, the First Lady said she was pained by the passing on of Mrs Tsvangirai-Java.

“I am pained by the passing on of Vimbai, who died at 36,” she said. “She was too young to die, I am pained. Whenever a person dies, it’s painful. But I say to the family, be strong.

“To all the women, I say Vimbai is gone, she had a role to play in society, as you know women have multiple tasks in a society which include among others, looking after their families, preaching love and unifying people, all which comes from women. As women of this nation, we have lost one of our own and to Vimbai we say, go well.”

The First Lady said death knows no political party and when one dies, a new register is opened in heaven which is apolitical.

“As you know, death does not know any political party, it does not matter whether you are MDC or Zanu-PF when one dies,” she said.

“They are erased from their earthly register and a new one is opened in Heaven, this is the one Vimbai is registered in now.”

The First Lady revealed that she was at the Tsvangirai’s residence to pay her condolences as an in-law of the family and on behalf of her family.

“My presence here, as you all might know, is that President Mnangagwa is a nephew and I am also an in-law to the Tsvangirai family,” she said. “So, I am here on behalf of the President and the entire family.”

Mrs Tsvangirai-Java, who was the MDC-Alliance lawmaker for Glen View South, succumbed to injuries she sustained in a road traffic accident near Kwekwe that claimed the lives of two other MDC activists.

Mrs Tsvangirai-Java was recently elected MDC Women’s Assembly secretary-general.

Burial will take place at Glen Forest Cemetery at 3pm today.