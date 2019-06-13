Courtney Matende, in Gweru

A National Youth and Paralympics Games (NYPG) assembly starts in Gweru today ahead of the actual games that were postponed last year due to a typhoid outbreak in the Midlands provincial capital.

Local organising committee (LOC) chairperson, James Chivivi said the games assembly will end on Sunday.

He said the games assembly will start with a general assembly to be attended by general managers, Sports and Recreation Commission and Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation delegates.

“We will have a tour of games venues and facilities. The number of athletes taking part is yet to be confirmed by the general assembly because we are trying to go for quality rather than quantity and we would want to differentiate sports and recreation. Recreation is the rock bed of all sporting activities,” said Chivivi.

Athletes that excel will make up the Zimbabwe squad for the African Union Region 5 Under-20 Youth Games to be held in a yet to be named country.