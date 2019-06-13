Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors got down to business in Egypt yesterday with their first training session, as the countdown to their Total Africa Cup of Nations opener against the hosts continues.

Speaking from their base in Cairo yesterday, Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare said the players had settled well with the only setback being the high temperatures.

“Since our game against Zambia, the players have not rested. It has been travelling and playing, but we get down to serious business today (yesterday). We are all excited, but mindful of the task ahead,” said Mpandare.

“Temperatures have been quite high, especially during the day, but otherwise everything else is smooth sailing and the locals are looking forward to our encounter against Egypt and believe their team will do well in the tournament.”

The Warriors will have one final practise match against Tanzania on Sunday.

Zimbabwe are in Group A where they open their campaign against the hosts Egypt on June 21 (10pm Zimbabwean time) before they take on Uganda on June 26 (7pm Zimbabwean time).

They wrap up their group stage matches against the DR Congo four days later at 9pm.

Egypt have named their final 23-man squad, led by Liverpool star striker Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny.