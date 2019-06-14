Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

REGISTRATION for the annual Econet Victoria Falls Marathon closes today, with locals able to pay using Ecocash.

This year’s race is scheduled for July 7 in the resort town.

Entry fees were initially exclusively pegged at US$15 for locals for the full and half marathon, while the fun run was US$5.

However, following an outcry that the event would turn into an elite affair, organisers changed tune and said locals would be allowed to pay using EcoCash at the prevailing inter-bank rate on the day of payment.

“Due to the introduction of RTGS dollars in Zimbabwe on 25 February 2019, the organisers of the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon 2019 have had to make adjustments to online entries. The organisers are aware that there is limited access to US dollars for Zimbabwe citizens. For this reason, the online entry portal will accept EcoCash payments from 1 June,” said the organisers in a statement.

The EcoCash payment method is limited to Zimbabwean citizens only and proof of citizenship will be required on collection of numbers.

Full and half marathon aspirants are expected to pay RTGS$105 via EcoCash, while Steward Bank Half Marathon Relay costs are RTGS$175 per team of two, with the fun run pegged at RTGS$35.

Organisers expect to register 800 runners for the full marathon, 1 850 for the half marathon and 1 000 runners for the 7.5km fun run. There will be 200 runners for the relay.

Race numbers will be collected on July 5 and 6 between 9AM and midday at Kingdom Hotel in Victoria Falls.

Foreign participants that will be using the Victoria Falls border are advised to cross a day earlier as the border and bridge will be closed on July 7 until the marathon races have taken off.

The event was inaugurated in 2006 and has attracted thousands of local and international runners over the years, making it one of the prime African marathons. — @ncubeleon.