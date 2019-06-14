So, load shedding by Zimbabwe’s power utility company has moved from ridiculous to just shocking and crippling. The initial promise was that you and I would not have electricity for 8 hours daily, now we are in phase 2!







Phase 2 means we will only have electricity for 8 hours. People in other parts of the country were already on this regime, I wonder what they are now getting. Let me know in the comments just how many hours ZESA gives you to charge your phone in the dead of the night…

Anyway here is ZESA responding to FAQ’s:







1. Why does ZETDC not come out with a timetable on load shedding so that we plan in advance?

Ans: ZETDC has produced &published load shedding schedules. These are available @ all ZETDC offices &on our website

2. Why does ZETDC sometimes not stick to the schedules?

Ans: The schedules are based on known power shortfalls. When shortfalls occur as a result of major system disturbances or equipment failure then ZETDC will be forced 2 shed areas that may not have been on the programme for the day. Areas that were initially scheduled for load shedding could also be exempted from load shedding in the event that there is an improvement in the power supply situation.

3. Why are some customers not being shed?

Ans: Circuits that feed essential services are exempted from load shedding. These include hospitals, major hospitals, water &sewage pump stations, airports, broadcasting stations, telephone exchanges ¢ral business districts. Neighbours could be having power because they are on that circuit, on a different circuit &or on a different load shedding schedule.

4. Why are we shed in the morning &evening when we need electricity the most?

Ans: It is during these times that demand exceeds supply, hence the need to shed 2 balance demand &supply.The demand profile is shaped by customers levels of usage during these periods. @fortunechasi

5. Does load shedding damage electrical appliances?

Ans: Load shedding involves opening & closing switches &this doesn’t damage appliances. H’ever it’s important to note that surges may occur in a power system. As a precaution, customers are advised to switch off electrical appliances