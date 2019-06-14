Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl from Bulawayo has told a court how she had sex for two weeks with a vendor that she met in the city centre after he proposed to marry her. Tatenda Chida (20) of Mzilikazi suburb pleaded not guilty to having sexual intercourse with the minor before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Lesego Ngwenya.

He was remanded to today for continuation of trial. The minor told the court that she ran away from home intending to go to Harare but she had no bus fare. “I slept with Chida on the first day we met and he wanted sex everyday. He also proposed to marry me,” said the minor.

“I spent the day at the rank (Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus) looking for bus fare and I met Chida who asked me where I was going and I told him that I’m looking for money to go to Harare,” said the girl.

“Chida offered me food and later during the day he asked me to go to his place where he offered me accommodation while he promised to look for bus fare”.

She said Chida, however, did not keep his promise but demanded sex everyday for two weeks and proposed to marry her. Chida told the court that when he took the minor to his house, she told him she was 18 years old. “She told me she was 18 years old and I therefore had sex with her as I thought she was old enough and I was ready to marry her,” he said.. – @sharonbuwe