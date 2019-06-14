Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

FORMER Zanu-PF Harare province Youth League chairman Cde Godwin Gomwe (pictured) has dismissed reports that he owes Bradha Engineering (Pvt) Limited residential stands, which the firm claims he illegally possessed from them.

Harare City Council also confirmed that the housing firm was never allocated the piece of land.

Bradha Engineering, represented by Ruth Ncube, claims Gomwe was defying a High Court order compelling him to vacate the piece of land with 196 stands in Westlea and Tynwald.

Cde Gomwe and Final Hope Housing Co-operative, Tawanda TIA, Bright Munemo, Mateo D, City of Harare and Sheriff of the High Court, were cited as respondents in the matter.

“I am not involved in any way on the said piece of land. The company should approach the Harare City Council if they want to acquire land in Harare.

“They are after tarnishing my image,” he said

Harare City spokesperson Mr Machael Chideme said council had no business with the said company neither did Cde Gomwe.

“Council has not allocated residential stands to Bradha Engineering,” said Mr Chideme.

Bradha Engineering has asked the High Court to grant an eviction order against Cde Gomwe, three others and two housing cooperatives — Final Hope and Josiah Tongogara.

Cde Gomwe yesterday said he was not involved and indicated that the occupants on the land had been settled by cooperatives with the blessings of council.

It has also emerged that half of the contentious stands have been grabbed by an individual for private development, which actually should have been allocated for low-cost housing for the poor.