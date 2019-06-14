Natasha Chamba, Business Reporter

PENSIONERS might have to wait a bit longer before they receive their monthly pay outs, which were due yesterday, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), said yesterday.

It said the delay was caused by the provider of the payment platform used by banks who is now demanding forex.

Pensioners usually get their pay-outs from NSSA on the 13th of every month.

In a notice yesterday, NSSA said if the banks fail to pay the payment platform in forex, the provider will suspend services to them.

“NSSA wishes to advise its valued pensioners under the pensions and other benefits scheme and the accidents prevention and workers compensation scheme that pay-outs that were due on the 13th of June 2019 might be delayed as the provider of the payments platform used by the banks is demanding to be paid in foreign currency, failure of which it will suspend services to them,” reads part of the statement.

NSSA said it was working on a solution to ensure that June pay-outs were paid at the “earliest” possible opportunity. — @queentauruszw.