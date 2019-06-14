Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

THE new Sports Commission board yesterday flexed their muscles when they ordered Zimbabwe Cricket to suspend their Elective Annual General Meeting which was scheduled to take place in Victoria Falls today.

The meeting was set to usher in elections for a new board of directors. But the Sports Commission yesterday said they noted various irregularities and constitutional violations.

The Sports Commission indicated that all the processes under the association’s domain, including the forensic audit that was commissioned by the Government in 2018, should be discontinued.

In a correspondence directed to the ZC Acting Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, yesterday, the Sports Commission’s director general, Prince Mupazviriho, said the board has no faith in the integrity and quality of the auditor appointed in August 2018, to carry out an investigation into the financial affairs of the association.

A new firm will be appointed to institute an urgent forensic audit while the elective AGM will only take place on a new date to be advised.

“It has come to our attention that the Elective Annual General Meeting for Zimbabwe Cricket is slated for Friday, 14th June 2019.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission has received complaints regarding the nomination process in Mashonaland Central and Harare Provinces.

“Violations of Zimbabwe Cricket’s own constitution and in particular Section 32 to 36 thereof have been alleged. SRC is also in possession of a Court application filed by Mr Z Damiso against Mr W Chaitezvi and the Chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket as well as yourself,” wrote Mupazviriho.