Zimpapers will soon start to do home delivery of its newspapers. It means that you will able to order a newspaper on your smartphone to be delivered at your doorstep.







Zimpapers says it will start doing this type of delivery this month ( although no specific date). However, the company says that it will only carry out home deliveries for weekend papers and not all the daily (weekdays) papers. I suppose that way they will be trying to assess if it’s a sustainable business model. If the model works in pulling more readers then I’m sure they will dare to extend home deliveries even for weekdays newspapers. As Zimpapers circulation manager, Mrs Liz Mushonga puts it:

The expected result is an increased uptake of our weekend papers by those who may not want to leave their houses in search of papers….





How to order

You were probably thinking that Zimpapers new model was powered by an app. But no- they are not using something fancy like standalone app which the likes of Dial-A-Delivery have.

As a customer if you want to order a Zimpapers newspaper, you gotta have a phone with WhatsApp and an EcoCash registered line. On how to order Mrs Mushonga said:

Customer pays using our given number via EcoCash, then sends proof of payment and location via WhatsApp to order their required papers

So you just pay for a preferred newspaper on Zimpaper’s EcoCash number and then you send them a proof of payment on their WhatsApp number. However it’s not yet clear whether sending location requires sending a home address or using WhatsApp’s location feature.

Whatever they will use won’t matter as long as they get the job done. Zimpapers has a huge network of vendors who sell their papers so I don’t think it will have trouble to make sure that newspapers will not only get delivered but also they will timely delivered.

Will it be a free delivery?

It’s not yet disclosed if it will be a free delivery or not. But it’s naturally obvious that convenience comes at a price so don’t groan if you are asked to pay a few extra bucks for the home delivery.