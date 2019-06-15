Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN an act of solidarity with the Warriors who will be participating at the Afcon finals in Egypt, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will take a two week break after this weekend’s games.

The break comes at a time when Zifa has facilitated an all-expenses-paid for trip to the Afcon finals in Egypt for all their councillors, including the 18 PSL board of governors.

The custodians of Zimbabwean football — Zifa councillors — are expected to leave the country on Wednesday, June 19, in time for Warriors’ opening game to be played on June 21 against the host nation, Egypt.

“The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will take a break from the 17th of June 2019 to the 5th of July 2019 to support the Warriors as they take part in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The PSL match will resume on Saturday, 6 July 2019.

“We wish our Warriors the best of luck,” read a statement from the PSL.

Exciting fixtures are lined up for the weekend, with former champions FC Platinum who are third on the table taking on Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

The platinum miners are third on the table with 21 points after 11 games and can temporarily occupy the top spot if they register a victory as leaders Chicken Inn and Caps United who are tied on 22 points are in action tomorrow.

Facing log anchors, FC Platinum are aware of Chiefs’ potential to stun them. Last season Chiefs beat FC Platinum 2-0 at Luveve Stadium.

Thulani Sibanda, Chiefs coach said: “Of late we’ve been playing well and confidence levels are high in the team especially after our last weekend’s 2-1 victory against Mushowani Stars away.

We face champions FC Platinum as underdogs, a tag we’re comfortable with. The boys understand the importance of raising their game especially against such teams because it’s also an opportunity for the lads to market themselves. We had players leaving us after being spotted by such opponents last season.”

Chiefs lost forward Perfect Chikwende to FC Platinum at the beginning of the year, defender Andrew Tandi to Black Rhinos, central defenders Polite Moyo and Last Sithole to Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn.

FC Platinum are also home to former Chiefs midfielder Rainsome Pavari, who has established himself as a cog at the champions.

Rahman Kutsanzira, Charles Sibanda, goalkeeper Petros Mhari, the defending pair of Kevin Moyo and Lawrence Mhlanga who were overlooked for the Afcon squad are some of the players expected to carry the day for the platinum miners.

Chiefs on the other hand have goalkeeper David Bizabani, defenders Marlvin Mkolo and young Shadreck Nyahwa, Brendon Mpofu, defensive midfielder Takunda Muzuva and forward Farau Matare to bank on.

Tomorrow, leaders Chicken Inn will be without suspended defender Guide Goddard who has been in impressive form when they travel to the Lowveld to face Triangle United.

Former champions Caps United are at home to newboys TelOne.