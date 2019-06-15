Herald Reporter

A 33-year-old suspect brutally murdered a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Chipinge on Thursday while resisting arrest.

Constable Kadeya of ZRP Middle Sabi in Chipinge District was killed in cold blood by the suspect, Lloyd Mahovhana.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday condemned the attack on Const Kadeya.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police condemns in the strongest terms acts by some unruly members of the public who are disregarding lawful orders by police officers after being arrested whilst committing offences,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The suspect had been lawfully arrested after committing an offence and had no reason whatsoever to resist and in the process attack the police detail who was performing his constitutional responsibility.” Mahovhana is understood to have murdered Const Kadeya on June 13 at Chibuwe Business Centre.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to co-operate and allow the law to take its course whenever one committed an offence.

He urged members of the public to stop disregarding lawful orders from police officers.