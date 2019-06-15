Crime Reporter

Police have recovered 350 litres of diesel along the Zimbabwe-Botswana boundary near Ramakwebane Bridge, which was left by unknown people who intended to smuggle it into the country through an illegal crossing point.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said they had since intensified patrols along borders to curb smuggling. “Police on patrol along the Zimbabwe-Botswana boundary recently recovered 10×35 litres of diesel in plastic containers near the Ramakwebane Bridge,” he said. “The fuel was abandoned by people who were using an illegal crossing point when they came across the police patrol.

“Fuel is highly flammable and can be hazardous if not handled with care. We urge members of the public to use designated crossing points when leaving or entering the country and to stop engaging in criminal acts which include the smuggling of fuel into the country.”

Early this month, police arrested five suspects believed to be part of a syndicate involving tanker drivers and criminal elements.