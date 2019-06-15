Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE men from Bulawayo allegedly ambushed a fellow resident and took turns to sodomise him.

Three of the suspects appeared in court yesterday while two are said to be on the run.

Moses Kwaramba (29), who according to court papers is employed at Red Café Night Club, Hezel Ncube (26) and Thomas Makwakwera (24) from Entumbane suburb, allegedly grabbed the victim and viciously raped him when he was on his way home from Nhliziyo Shopping Centre at about 9.45PM on November 26, 2018.

The court heard that Kwaramba was the ring leader in sodomising the victim as he called the other gang to help him lubricate the victim’s behind.

“Zinjazami (My dogs) come and put Vaseline, rub it on him,” he allegedly said.

The court heard how they dragged him to a nearby bush where they took turns to violate him.

The trio pleaded not guilty to aggravated indecent assault when they appeared before Bulawayo regional Magistrate Joseph Mabeza.

They were remanded out of custody to July 8 on $300 bail each for continuation of trial.

The prosecutor, Mr Jethro Mada, told the court that on November 26, 2018, the gang raped the victim at around 9.45PM. “The complainant passed near Kwaramba’s place. Kwaramba grabbed him and called the other four to remove the victim’s clothes and apply Vaseline on his an*s,” he said.

Mr Mada said the gang sodomised the victim several times, one after the other.

He said the complainant managed to escape and went to report the matter at Entumbane Police Station that night leading to the three being arrested.

The victim was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination. — @sharonbuwe.