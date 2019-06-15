Kudzai Chikiwa, Showbiz Reporter

Nkulumane High School in Bulawayo will this month hold a culture festival to teach learners about African culture and tradition.

Running under the theme ‘African Royalty, Our heritage’, the festival to be held on June 28, will be graced by renowned poet Albert Nyathi who will be the guest of honour.

Various traditional dance groups from different schools in the city a well as groups such as Iyasa, Slow Poison, Khaya Arts, Khami Prison inmates, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) brass band, Victory Siyanqoba and Ezimnyama Arts will perform at the festival.

Festival organiser, Chido Moyo said preparations for the event which will bring together, 40 schools from Mzilikazi district, are almost complete.

“We’re excited as a school to host such a big event. We used to host Africa Day celebrations annually but this time we decided to go big. Everything is going according to plan and I’m glad that all artistes have confirmed their attendance,” said Moyo.

She said the festival is meant to not just entertain pupils but also to educate them on the African culture.

Moyo said schools and other stakeholders will also exhibit cultural artifacts at the festival.

“We’ve prepared different artifacts which will be exhibited on the day and we’re happy that some organisations have also booked spaces to exhibit their products.Those who want to exhibit can contact us to book stands,” she said.

Moyo said members of the public as well as staff attending the festival should put on African attire but pupils will be in uniform.

The school headmistress, Monica Ncube said the cultural festival was relevant in the modern context as most people, especially pupils, now know very little about African culture due to globalisation and technology.

“The world is gradually changing and our children are being influenced by Western culture. In the past our curriculum was European centred but this has changed under the new curriculum which places emphasis on culture and heritage,” said Ncube.

She said it was therefore crucial to hold cultural events such as the planned festival to entertain while at the same time teaching pupils about their culture.

On the day, Ncube said they will serve African dishes only.

“Our main aim is to motivate students to cherish their Zimbabwean identity, value their heritage, history and cultural traditions. We need to take learners to the old days when we used to gather around a fire and hear stories on our culture and tradition.” — @tamary98