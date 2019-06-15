If 8-hour powercuts were already a pain in the backside then brace yourselves for even longer periods in the dark, as ZESA has started stage 2 of load shedding as announced on ZBC News last night.







Kindly note that generation at Hwange is depressed due to a technical fault. Load shedding is now on Stage 2. Load shedding may be above [for longer periods than] the publicized schedules. We apologize for any inconveniences caused.





Considering that Stage 2 load shedding has 15 hour power cuts, it’s going to be a depressing period if the fault at Hwange takes a significant amount of time to fix.

Even in the event that this technical fault is fixed, once you consider that there’s close to a fortnight of generation capacity left at Kariba, stage 2 might become the norm sooner rather than later.