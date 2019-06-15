Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER failing to make it in South Africa, crooner MJ Sings returned to Zimbabwe dejected and is now using his music as a way of healing from past failures.

With a career that seemed promising in 2012 when he came second during Bulawayo’s Got Talent music search and made it to the finals of Dreamstar in 2015, MJ Sings thought the stars had aligned.

As such, the former Oasis Band lead singer travelled to South Africa in 2016 to look for the proverbial greener pastures, but things did not pan out like he hoped. He decided to return home two years ago.

Failing to make it in South Africa left MJ Sings (real name Mncedisi Jeremiah Ncube) in a state of depression which he now wants to overcome through music.

“Finding my way back home with nothing to show was a deal breaker for me. I’ve always wanted to inspire the next generation of musicians and I felt I had let them and my family down by failing to make it in South Africa,” he said.

The musician who released his first EP titled Soul & Mind last year said:

“Working on this project was a way of picking myself up. It was me clearing my soul and mind from the past. It was a process and the healing took time,” said MJ Sings.

On the EP which contains tracks such as Ngizobuya, Phakade and Dali Wami, MJ Sings shares his struggles and how he overcame them.

“One thing I love the most about my craft is that I use it as a communication tool and form to express what I go through on a daily basis. I create music from visions that come through my mind as my goal is to touch souls.

“Soul & Mind was me releasing my mind from the depression phase I was in and I hope this EP will inspire someone else who may be going through stuff,” he said.