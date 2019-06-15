Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO social teams have been urged to affiliate to the Zifa Area Zones in a move that will see the teams getting assistance from the national mother-body.

Zifa Area zones chairman, Charles Chunda said they will soon be updating their match officials’ list as well as conducting administration courses for social clubs since they are using football rules as directed by Zifa and the international football community.

“The idea behind Area Zones was to regularise football activities. The clubs must register because they are using Zifa approved rules and regulations. There is a lot that teams tend to benefit by affiliating to Zifa and this includes and may not be limited to free soccer balls and participating in the Zifa Cup which the national Zifa leadership has said will be reintroduced this year. I therefore want to appeal to social teams to come on board and benefit,” said Chunda.

Teams that ought to be under the jurisdiction of Bulawayo Area Zones are those that play in the Bulawayo Amateur Football League (Bafa), Bulawayo Social Soccer League, Bulawayo Christian League, Ntabazinduna Amateur Football League, Golden Oldies Social League, Bulawayo Social League and Umguza League.

Chunda said those teams that would like to get further clarity on the need to affiliate to the Area Zones were free to visit the Zifa Bulawayo offices where they will get all the advice.

“We are fully committed to helping social teams in whatever way we can. We expect to receive soccer balls very soon and they will be distributed to teams that are under our jurisdiction,” said Chunda who is also the president of the Bulawayo Amateur Football Association where he is deputised by Zimpapers’ digital and publishing general manager Marks Shayamano.