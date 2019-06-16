Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA-based Zimbabwean Afro Soul musician Berita (real name Gugulethu Khumalo) will be in Bulawayo this weekend for a free performance at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Dubbed the ‘Berita Live and Unplugged’, the show on Saturday is expected to kick off at 2PM with those interested in attending the gig being urged to claim their invite on the event’s post on Facebook.

Speaking ahead of the event, the multi-award-winning artiste said she was excited to be staging a solo show in her hometown.

“I often come home to visit my grandmother and this time, I’ll be performing there which is so exciting.

“I’ve always wanted to put together a show that is family friendly which the young and old can attend. I’m glad to have finally done so and hope to unite and cheer up people,” Berita said.

National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo regional director, Butholezwe Nyathi said they were honoured to be hosting Berita, a true African jewel.

“We’re delighted to be hosting one of our foremost exports in terms of female soul musicians. We look forward to hosting her here and creating an opportunity for the people of this city to interface with Berita who is based in South Africa.

“Her shows here are few and far apart so this, to us, is an exciting opportunity.”

Known to make classic hit singles that resonate with people of all ages, Berita, a gold selling musician won the hearts of many with the release of her smash hit single Thandolwethu. Ever since, she has received endorsements from the likes of Mama Africa, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela.