Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

Caps United 3-3 TelOne

WANT-AWAY Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was conspicuous by his absence yesterday when the Harare giants were made to work overtime for a point in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against newboys TelOne at the National Sports Stadium.

Chitembwe, who won the championship with the side in 2016, reportedly quit Makepekepe in a huff during the midweek after clashing with one of the club’s directors over team selection.

The Green Machine needed goals from John Zhuwawu, Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali to tame the inspired Wi-Fi Boys in this see-saw affair, which could have seen more goals had both teams been precise in front of goal.

Elasto Chigora, exciting winger Emmanuel Mandiranga and Blessing Sibanda scored for the visitors in this six-goal thriller.

Veteran coach Nelson Matongorere, who was in charge of the Green Machine yesterday, said it was a point gained after their team had lost the last two games by identical 1-3 scorelines.

“We were down and today we picked up a point so that means we are rising up. If we had lost today, it would have meant we were going down the drain but with a point we can still hold our heads up high,” said Matongorere.

Chigora put TelOne ahead after controlling the ball in the box and beat goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga from close range after six minutes.

Caps United rallied back promptly and took the lead via goals from Zhuwawu’s grounder and Nyoni, who struck from close range following a controversial free-kick inside the opening 17 minutes.

But the Wi-Fi Boys returned from the breather to reclaim the advantage, courtesy of Mandiranga, who benefited from a goalkeeping blunder by goalkeeper Mateyaunga, and Sibanda’s 60th minute header from a kick.

A draw was possibly the fairest outcome as Sianchali bundled home Caps United’s equaliser from a corner by Valentine Musarurwa in the 69th minute.

Teams



Caps

Utd: T Mateyaunga, V Musarurwa, V Ndaba, S Masunda, M Mwanjale, P Bhamusi, J Ngodzo, K Nyamupfukudza (B Sarupinda, 62nd minute), G Nyoni (D Chungwa, 88th minute), J Zhuwawu, N Sianchali.

TelOne: R Patisi, M Chigumira, T Chikore, I Zambezi, F Bushiri, J Jam (D Mangesi, 90th minute), E Zinyama, T Hapazari (J Muzokomba, 67th minute), E Mandiranga, E Chigora (F Nkala, 66th minute) B Sibanda