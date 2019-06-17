Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE new dispensation is committed to addressing all national issues and no matter will be treated as taboo, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

The Minister said this while addressing youths from different colleges during a public lecture at the Bulawayo Polytechnic last Friday.

She said issues like Gukurahundi will be openly discussed as Government makes efforts to address them.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government is opening up the space for all people to fully exercise their rights and participate in governance.

“The Second Republic is opening space for people to fully exercise their rights and freely participate in governance. Under the new dispensation, led by President Mnangagwa, no national issue is taboo, including Gukurahundi and corruption.

“Our aspirations as the Government include improved governance and rule of law, re-orientation of the country towards democracy and upholding freedom of expression,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Government’s aspirations also include upholding peace, national healing and unity as well as respect for human and property rights.

“As the Government, we also aspire to attain responsive public institutions, broad based citizenry participation in national and socio economic development programmes and re-engagement with the global community.

“We’re also creating a competitive and friendly business environment, enhanced domestic and foreign investment and aggressive fight against all forms of corruption,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She encouraged youths to prepare their mind-sets to contribute to a high growth national economy in a pro-active manner and work with the Government in achieving the country’s goals.

“This country won independence in 1980 when the youths at that time played a critical role by taking up arms and firing the gun for political independence. We abandoned classes as teenagers to fight for Zimbabwe.

“The next stage of the revolution is economic empowerment and realisation of the ideals that youth of yester year fought for,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the country’s education must now prepare youths to be competent workers armed with the potential and capability to acquire world class labour skills at par with the global best practices. – @pamelashumba1