Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Matabeleland North provincial finals for the 2019 Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival will be a one sided affair as only three out of seven districts have managed to mobilise groups.

Matabeleland North has seven districts which should have ideally, all contributed to the groups that will battle it out for a spot to represent the province at the national finals of the festival in Kadoma.

Because of the prevailing economic situation, only Binga, Victoria Falls and Hwange will be represented while Bubi, Lupane, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Umguza will not be sending any representatives to the provincial finals taking place this Saturday at Chinotimba Old Bar in Victoria Falls.

However, Binga will be represented by Ngoma Buntibe who play Ngoma Buntibe and Ncha Lilayi whose style is Cilimba dance. From Hwange, there will be Pezhuba Pachena whose dance is Nsumbule, Vulindlela Traditional Company (Setapa) and Gule Wamukulu (Nyawu). Imvimbi and Inguquko White Stars who both play Umtshongoyo, another nyawu dance group Gule Wamukulu, Vuka Mthwakazi (Isitshikitsha) and African Traditional Vibes (mbira) all from Victoria Falls will also represent Hwange district.

Acting provincial arts manager for Matabeleland North, Philani Dube said groups from other districts failed to mobilise transport to attend.

“Naturally, there should be 10 groups at the provincial finals and I think others from the other districts could have faced challenges with transport hence they won’t be participating,” said Dube.

Victoria Falls has the highest number of groups by virtue of being hosts as the groups do not have transport costs.

Dube urged the 10 participating groups to give their best performances so as to up their level of competition ahead of the finals. He bemoaned lack of competitiveness in the province saying, usually groups only practice when there is a competition and relax all-year round.

Over the years, Matabeleland North arts groups have been accused of failing to market themselves as they only wait to perform at corporate events on invitation. – @ncubeleon