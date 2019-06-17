By Blessed Mhlanga | NewsDay |

OVER 500 party faithful are seeking appointment into the opposition Movement for Democratic Change’s national executive and standing committees, officials said yesterday.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa invited curriculum vitaes from members interested in getting seats in the standing committee and national executive, which will operate as the MDC’s shadow cabinet and decision-makers in between congress and national council meetings.

Sources said with only 40 positions to be filled, Chamisa will have to sift through 569 CVs to fill the posts.

“The CVs were received from bankers, engineers and doctors who, in the past, have not been willing to take up positions within party structures. They want to be part of the team led by Chamisa,” the source said.

Having postponed national executive appointments twice owing to the death of Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa and that of Glen View South legislator Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, Chamisa is now expected to announce his appointments on Wednesday.

Critical positions Chamisa has to fill include party spokesperson, organising secretary, secretary for elections and international relations secretary.

Insiders said Chamisa was going to make appointments which include technocrats, losing congress candidates and other outsiders to strengthen his hand as he pushes his party to grab State power.

The MDC leader referred all questions to secretary-general (SG) Charlton Hwende.

“CVs that had come through the office of the SG by the time we closed are 569. They have been vetted and are now currently in the office of the president,” Hwende said.

“On Wednesday, we are going to have a special national council meeting, which will sit as congress to complete business of congress as per resolutions passed by congress. We did not complete business of congress and it will be concluded on that day.”

Chamisa has also introduced two positions for war veterans in his national executive as he bids to charm former freedom fighters.

The resolution was passed at the congress held in Gweru last month.

Loyalists waiting in the wings for appointments include Morgen Komichi, Amos Chibaya, Happymore Chidziva, Lillian Timveos, Jacob Mafume, Luke Tambarinyoka, Murisi Zwizwai, Douglas Mwonzora and Settlement Chikwinya, among others.

Security vetting, according to insiders, saw the party disqualifying over 100 people suspected to have been members deployed by State security agents, sources said.