Chronicle Reporter

Pote Hill Hotel, a 46-room state-of-the-art hotel and conference centre in Zvishavane was awarded a silver medal for the best Zimbabwean exhibit: Tourism and travel category at the 2019 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which took place in Bulawayo from 23 to 27 April 2019.

Set on the foot of a hill, overlooking the whole town of Zvishavane, Pote Hill Hotel has not only stamped its authority as the best hotel in the Midlands province but also best among the best in Zimbabwe.

Having met international standards when the Confederation of African Football (Caf) gave it the green light to host foreign football teams on intercontinental tournaments in 2012, the hotel has continued to improve and has today become the beacon of Zvishavane.

The lush green and delicately pruned shrubbery within and around the hotel yard speaks volumes to the visitors about its allure even before one enters the rooms.

Pote Hill Hotel recently added some gardens under the thriving green lawns where visitors, while outdoor, can relax and enjoy the melodies of the whispering hills under huge umbrellas. There are braai facilities, a thatched deck shed and an expertly structured jazz bar to complete everything for the visitors to enjoy their outings either as individuals or families.

Remember there are fabulous conference facilities at Pote Hill Hotel. The hotel is just complete and essentially the best place to consider when organising team building seminars or any group functions. Also, Wi-Fi access at every point of the hotel has been enhanced.

Since opening its doors to the public, Pote Hill Hotel has emerged tops, scooping the best hospitality award in the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce business annual awards for three consecutive years since 2011.

Apart from world class accommodation and conferencing facilities, Pote Hill Hotel caters for outdoor weddings and pool side parties.

There are also weekend specials for family gatherings with slashed rates and a shuttle bus is always on standby for the convenience of guests.

Meanwhile, Mberengwa Rural District Council has embarked on massive infrastructure development programmes aimed at improving service delivery.

The RDC which is also banking on the tarring of Mberengwa Centre-Mataga Road to attract more investment, has 37 wards which are benefiting from infrastructure development programmes from clinic to school and roads construction or rehabilitation.

In an interview acting RDC chief executive officer, Mr Milton Mambo said his council had also taken advantage of Government funding and that of villagers to implement some of the infrastructure development projects.

“We are building schools, roads, and clinics. We have a small bridge in Ward 5. The bridge will connect three wards.

“We are resuscitating roads which connect wards five, six and four, Buchwa, Muchipisi, Ponjani road,” he said.

“We provide construction machinery to the community for them to get on with their projects. For example we have a road in Ward 5 which has been constructed through council- community partnership.

“Again in partnership with the community we plough back some money from the development levy we collect from them. We also have other sources and every other ward is constructing a clinic.

“We have 37 council wards represented by 37 councillors and they are eager to be doing something to improve service delivery. These clinics are at several stages from siting to laying bricks.”

He said they were also assisting primary and secondary schools with cement and other resources in a bid to make education easily available to the villagers.

“We have 48 secondary schools and 109 primary schools and more are coming as I said that we are working with the communities to have more schools. We have also electrified all the secondary schools and we have electrified 14 primary schools.

“We are working on electrifying all of the primary schools.

“We hope that in the next five years we will have electrified all the schools in the district to provide a better learning environment for our children and their teachers,” said Mr Mambo.

Mr Mambo said for people intending to construct houses and start companies, land was available for residential and commercial stands on affordable terms.

Council planning officer Mr Percy Mwedzi said the RDC and the Gorongwe community have agreed to resolve their conflict over the expansion of Mataga Growth Point that has derailed socio-economic development in the area for the past 19 years.

The positive development comes after the two warring parties recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement that will see the Gorongwe community relocating to an identified area paving way for council to kick-start the expansion of the growth point.

The Gorongwe community occupies land adjacent to Mataga Growth Point (Mataga-Ngungumbane Road to the south and Mutorahuku stream to the west).

The MoU between council and the community was reached following the intervention of a local non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Conflict Management and Transformation (CCMT).

“We are poised for growth as Mberengwa and we are happy to say we have over 18 minerals which include gold, platinum and chrome and once the Mberengwa Centre-Mataga Road is completed, we are optimistic of attracting more investors,” he said.