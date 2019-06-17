Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

Triangle 0-0 Chicken Inn

A 10-man Triangle failed to utilise on home advantage after they were held to a goalless draw by Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

Both teams created few chances although the home side had an upperhand in the opening half.

Referee Tinashe Marange sent off Triangle captain Richard Kawondera for a second bookable offence deep inside the optional time.

Marange could have awarded the home side a last minute penalty after Kawondera was hacked down inside the opposition box but he thought the contact was not enough to bring down the midfielder who was instead booked for simulation.

Triangle head coach Taurai Mangwiro applauded his side for putting up a good defensive display after their second clean sheet of the season but was not happy with the referee’s decision.

“It’s so sad that we always play like an away side, the kind of decisions are so pathetic but if the match officials see simulation in that then well done to the match officials.

“I am happy that for the second game in 12 we have kept a clean sheet. It’s a plus on our part, we badly needed it but we are disappointed that we lost two precious points at home.

“That missed opportunity by Collins Dhuwa in the first half should have seen us home against a well organised Chicken Inn,” he said.

His counterpart Joey Antipas was happy with the draw away from home coming back from a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Harare City the previous weekend.

“It was an entertaining game, both sides gave their all. Few chances from both sides to cancel one another out.

“We lacked the killer pass but all in all coming to Triangle and getting the point, fair game.

“We would like to win every game but it’s impossible.

“We are going into the break and we hope we will come back more positive,” said Antipas.

Teams

Triangle:

R Mudimu, O Mwerahari, A Chivheya, D Dzvinyai, K Chigwida, T Mavhunga, R Kawondera, G Bhero (A Chivandire 70th min), N Charumbira (P Magegedhla 76th min), T January, C Dhuwa

Chicken

Inn: D Bernard, M Jackson, L Sithole, X Ndlovu, S Ndlovu (B Amidu 79th min), P Bernard, T Chipunza, I Mucheneka, C Matawu ( C Kadonzvo 86th min), C Augosto, M Gaki (O Chirinda 70th min)