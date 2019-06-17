Gospel music diva Tafadzwa Mukaro will at the end of this month release her third album titled Vanondichengeta, which features songstress Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi and Kudzi Nyakudya.

Late last year, Mukaro released a precursor single titled Makata where she exhibited her composing prowess.

Her previous two albums are Mwari Anesu released in 2014 and Tomurumbidza.

A second-best slot on the StarFM Gospel Greats Final Top 50 for her song Mhinduro, off her debut album Mwari Anesu in 2014 comprising six tracks recorded at Lyton Studio, was a great beginning for the gospel diva.

“The new album is coming out on June 28 and it carries eight tracks, namely Vanondichengeta, Makata, Tibatei, Ndashanda, The Holy Spirit, Kupisirira Kunezuva, Ndigonesei Mwari and Faithful God,” she said.

“The message contained in the album is about what real-life struggles are. The songs on the album also communicate the hope that lies in God. We can do all things through Christ who gives us strength.

“There is power in prayer, which is the message in the song Makata, and then there is Vanondichengeta, which reflects on how God takes care of us every day, every hour and every minute.”

A holder of an Education degree, Mukaro said her work is inspired by the Almighty.

“My compositions are inspired by the Word of God found in the Bible and I thank Him for the gift of composing songs. The Lord impresses messages onto my heart to share them with others and always the songs minister to me first before I share them with everyone else,” she said.

“I compose songs from inspiration and my personal experiences so, as a result I share to strengthen and inspire others. It has been a great journey of self-discovery and growth, which I am thankful to God for.

“I also had the opportunity of working with different producers who have added value to my appreciation of music. I continue to strive to grow in music and also spirituality as a Christian.”

Mukaro said balancing work, music and family was not a stroll in the park, but she said she has strived to make it work.

“It’s not easy doing music, going to work and being a mother because many times these roles clash and I have to do a balancing act to make it work. I thank the grace of God because He gave me a partner in life, my husband, who has stood by me from the first album till today,” she said.

Mukaro said apart from releasing an album this year, she promised more songs and good quality videos.

“I will also increase my activity on live shows and continue to engage with my fans,” she said.

Her forthcoming offering was produced by Lyton Ngolomi, Macdonald Chidavaenzi and Munya Vially Pasinawako-Ngolomi and Nyakudya feature on the title track Vanondichengeta.