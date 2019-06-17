Local gospel crooner Farai Makandanje, aka Social Doctor, on Wednesday released a precursor single which is part of his soon-to-be-released second album titled Kufanana NaJesu.

Titled Gabhurona, the single is part of the musician’s forthcoming project, which will be released in Harare on July 19.

“The song Gabhurona is one of the eight tracks on my 2019 album titled Kufanana NaJesu, which will be launched on July 19,” Social Doctor told Standard Style.

“We have chosen to release this song before the launch so that our fans familiarise themselves with the lyrics so that they will sing along with us when we perform the song on the launch day.”

The gospel crooner says like the message on his previous album, his music speaks to issues that affect people.

“The song speaks about repentance and commitment to the Almighty.”

Tracks on the album include Jehovha Pindirai, Vauya Baba, Unoda Shoko, Mari, Dai Waramba Uripo, Dzingori Nyasha, which features Blessing Shumba, Gabhurona and Nyarara Kuchema.

“The album touches much on issues that affect people in their day-to-day lives,” Social Doctor told Standard Style on Friday.

His debut album titled Munoshamisa was released late last year and produced by veteran Lyton Ngolomi at Lyton Studios. The backing vocals were done by gospel diva Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi.

It carries tracks such as Fambai Neni, Mwanasikana, Buruka Uone, Ndimi Mwari, Kubata Kwenyu, Munoshamisa, Jesu Waroverwa and Makafanira.

The businessman-cum-musician is also working on videos of his previous songs including a single titled Ndinotenda, which features Pasinawako-Ngolomi and Kudzi Nyakudya.