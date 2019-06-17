Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Preparations for Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe are underway with auditions for the country’s most curvaceous woman beginning this weekend.

The event’s spokesperson, Alexio ‘Goodchild’ Gwenzi said two teams have been dispatched to scout for contestants.

“We have teams that are going on a hunt and will target especially models from tertiary institutions. Places that will be visited include Masvingo, Chinhoyi, Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Kwekwe and Bindura.

“Some places like Kwekwe and Gweru will have their auditions combined,” said Goodchild.

Bulawayo auditions will be conducted at the Rainbow Hotel on Saturday followed by Kwekwe and Gweru next Sunday at King Solomon’s Hotel. Masvingo will have its go on July 6 at Chevron Hotel.

Goodchild said the Miss Bodylicious finale will be held on September 7 at King Solomon’s Hotel in Kwekwe with 23 contestants expected to take to the ramp.

A brainchild of King Solomon’s Hotel proprietor, Solomon Matsa, the pageant which is now in its third year is held to celebrate big-bodied women. This will be the first time that the pageant will be held nationally as the first two were held on a provincial level.