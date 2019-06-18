Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

RADIO personality, MisRed, is looking for fashion designers from Bulawayo to dress her for the upcoming third edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA).

The awards ceremony is taking place next Saturday at the ZITF Exhibition Centre and MisRed, who will be attending the awards ceremony for the first time, wants to support Bulawayo art.

Interested designers, the ZiFM Stereo drive time host said, can send their entry concepts to [email protected]

She said the concept must include works they have done before or the design they would like her to wear, all supported by a portfolio or the designer’s biography.

This must be done before tomorrow as that is the closing day for entries. The designer/designers who will be selected will be announced on Saturday on MisRed’s social media pages.

Explaining why she wants to be dressed by a designer from Bulawayo, MisRed said: “I want to showcase what we have to offer as a country in terms of dressing, from the different regions. I really hope this concept will help expose some talented fashion designers that Bulawayo has.”

MisRed, who hosted this year’s National Arts Merit Awards in Harare, said she was excited to be attending the RoilBAAs which are growing tremendously.

“I’ll not be doing hosting work at the RoilBAAs as I’ll be there to watch and support Bulawayo arts. Bulawayo really has some talented artistes and I can’t wait to see them do their thing live and just have a great time.”

The personality has been supporting Bulawayo art for a long time and is credited for Cal_Vin’s rise to fame as she consistently played his music on ZiFM Stereo.

As a result of this airplay, Cal_Vin’s talent was spotted by Cassper Nyovest during his interview at the radio station after his Z’khuphani track was played.