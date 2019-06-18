Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MPOPOMA High School continues to rise as one of the country’s sporting powerhouses after successfully defending the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) Under-17 girls’ volleyball title at Regina Mundi in Gweru at the weekend.

Mpopoma beat Chibi High 3-1 in the final to lift the championship contested by Nash’s provincial champions in the two-day tournament.

On their way to the final, Mpopoma beat Nyashanu High 2-1 followed by a 2-0 triumph over Fatima High in Pool D. They set up a quarter-final date with Mwene High and won 2-0 before recording another 2-0 win over Msengezi High in the semi-final.

“We are pleased to be national champions; it was a challenging tournament, but we managed to sail through in a big way. It is not easy being national champions, but all our hard work is now paying off.

“We are on a mission to conquer Zimbabwe through sports and are leaving no stone unturned in that quest,” said Mpopoma High sports director James Rugwevera.

Chibi High, who put up a brave fight, had a safe passage to the final. Placed in Pool B, they beat Msiteli and Kwenda 2-0 before knocking out St Bernard’s 2-1 in the quarter-finals. They went on to beat Nyashanu 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Jennipher Tembo from Mpopoma High was named blocker and most valuable player of the competition.

Mpopoma High, who are also known for their academic prowess, have made huge strides in becoming a force in the sporting arena.

