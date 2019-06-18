Entrepreneurship is a pretty intense journey (at least that’s what many of them say). Worse more if you’re in that line of work in a country like ours. One of the downsides to this is that you might not have resources to actually put into sharpening yourself and your business like an axe because you have to contend with a pretty shaky economy.







That’s why free education content is pretty pivotal especially in the African context where there isn’t much disposable income or time to put into these taking a full class. Google’s Primer application could be a good alternative for startup founders and entrepreneurs to learn many lessons regarding building up their business without having to fork out more funds.

Google itself explains the Primer app as follows:







The Primer app delivers a fast, easy way to learn business and marketing skills. Its bite-sized, jargon-free lessons are designed for time-crunched business owners and ambitious professionals who want to stay competitive in today’s ever-changing digital world. Primer’s content is curated and created by a small team at Google. We partner with top industry experts to bring our users the latest and most relevant topics, tips, strategies, and tutorials.

So what can you learn on the app?

Well there are a number of skills available which include:

Business planning

Selling

Brand Building

Email marketing

Creating a business website

Customer engagement

Social media

Digital Marketing

…and a host of other topics

The fact that you get knowledge relating to digital business practices is so important as the world is really headed in that direction anyway. For those of you who are always complaining that “kids don’t get taught these things in school”, online courses are a reasonable alternative to begin teaching the young ones.

Google Primer is unfortunately only available on mobile devices and tablets which means if you’re accustomed to consuming this kind of data on your PC/laptop, you’re out of luck on this one.

The application is also unavailable on the Zim version of the Google Play Store which means you have to downloaded it outside the Play Store.

Download Google Primer here