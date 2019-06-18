Fans can apply for tickets for the Uefa Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea from today, Europe’s governing body has announced, with an increase on prices from last season.

The two Premier League clubs — winners of the Champions League and Europa League respectively — face each other at Besiktas’ Vodafone Park stadium in Istanbul on August 14.

Tickets will range in price from €50 (£45) to €150 (£135), with 78 percent of the stadium’s 38 000 capacity being earmarked for supporters and the general public.

The remainder will be allocated to the local organising committee, Uefa and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

The top tier cost for last season’s final however peaked at €130 (£116), for Real Madrid’s clash with Spanish rivals Atletico at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia.

The cheapest category last season again came in at €50 (£45).

A ballot will be held if demand exceeds supply from fans trying to get tickets to the 2019 showpiece.

Liverpool booked their place in the showdown after lifting the Champions League in Madrid following a 2-0 win over Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Likewise, in an all-English showdown, Chelsea triumphed over Arsenal in Baku to win the Europa League and seal former boss Maurizio Sarri’s solo season with silverware.

— mailonline.