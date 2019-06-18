Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE king of Amapiano Kabza De Small of the Umshove hit will be making his way to Bulawayo to give Zimbabweans a dose of the new music genre that has taken the South African music industry by storm.

Dubbed the “Biggest Amapiano Party”, the show will be held at Cosmopolitan Night Club on August 10.

Kabza De Small will be supported by local DJs Crazy Dee, Mzoe, Keezy AM and Josh as well as his countryman, DJ Farmer.

Event organisers, newly formed promotional company Izinja ZeGame, said they were hosting the show to give local music lovers a taste of Amapiano.

“Amapiano are slowly taking over as people are enjoying the music. Every club in Bulawayo has been vibing with Amapiano so we decided to give people a first-hand experience of the genre through Kabza De Small during the long Heroes Weekend,” said Izinja ZeGame representative DJ Prince.

In order to support the local music industry, DJ Prince said they were hoping to schedule a meeting between Kabza and Bulawayo music producers.

“On the day he arrives, we’re hoping to have him meet DJs and producers so that they interact and exchange notes. We’re also planning to take him around the city so that he has an appreciation and meet fans in the process.”

Cosmopolitan Night Club marketing consultant Ntando Ndlovu said: “We want to give people a different experience with the hosting of Kabza. With all the artistes that we’ve brought to our establishment, we have strived to give people an experience that they can remember for years.”

Born Kabelo Motha, Kabza, who is originally from Mpumalanga, grew up in Pretoria.

He started his musical journey in 2009 and after many years of polishing his skills, he released his first album titled Avenue Sounds in 2016.

Now known as the king of Amapiano – a mix of deep house and Gqom all mixed with the jazzy and soulful sound of a piano – Kabza is the man behind hits Umshove, Amabele, Ur Sheetee and a collaborative track with DJ Maphorisa, Amantombazane.