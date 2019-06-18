Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The trial of Yadah Connect (Private) Limited on allegations of evading paying tax on income amounting to US$1 195 529,60 and not registering with the Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) for Value Added Tax yesterday hit a snag following indications that the company’s lawyer, Mr Oliver Marwa, was not feeling well.

Yadah Connect is being represented by its finance manager, Mr Tawanda Aegidio Taruvinga, and is facing charges of contravening the Income Tax Act (Chapter 23:06) — “failure to submit income returns” — and contravening the Value Added Tax Act (Chapter 23:12) — “failure to apply for registration for Value Added Tax”.

Prosecutor Mrs Constance Ngombengombe asked the court to postpone the trial saying Mr Marwa was not feeling well.

Harare magistrate Mr Themba Kuwanda deferred the matter to July 22 for trial commencement.

It is alleged that during the period extending from January to December 31, 2017, Yadah Connect, without just cause, failed to submit income tax returns after realising revenue of US$1 195 529,60.

This was contrary to the provisions of the Income Tax Act.

The State further told the court that during the period extending from January 2017 to December 14 2018, Yadah Connect being under a duty to apply for registration for Value Added Tax with Zimra, without reasonable cause, failed to apply for registration as required by the Value Added Tax Act.