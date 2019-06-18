Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

YOUTHS in Victoria Falls celebrated the International Day of the African Child in style with a modelling contest that was organised by two youth organisations on Saturday.

Since 1991 when it was first initiated by the African Union, the day is has been celebrated on June 16 every year.

Youth empowerment organisations Youth Invest and Zion City Foundation partnered to organise the celebrations with the aim of conscientising youths about the importance of the day.

Scores of youths between the ages of 13 and 25 years drawn from schools and the Victoria Falls community turned up for the occasion which was held at Chinotimba Hall under the theme: “The African Identity.”

Twenty young girls contested in the modelling contest which was won by Herentals College’s Locadia Ncube (17).

In second and third position were Sharmaine Ncube (18) and Praise Banda (17) respectively.

Locadia won a helicopter flight while Sharmaine and Praise won a sunset cruise and dinner respectively.

The youths also took turns to showcase through music, dance and poetry.

Youth Invest executive director, Nomqhele Siziba said they hosted the event to encourage youths to be active in civic issues in line with the Day of African Child.

“This is a pilot pageant which we want to make an annual event. We want to showcase the day’s significance in Zimbabwe and also strengthen youths’ capabilities and preparedness to be effective humanitarian actors and torchbearers of sustainable development.

“We want to conscientise and inculcate a positive African identity in them so they appreciate the Day of the African Child and showcase Ubuntu and Africanness,” said Siziba.

Zion City Foundation executive director, Procedure Chikosi, concurred saying they organised the local celebrations after realising that youths were not aware of the importance of the day.

–@ncubeleon