Once a strong voice of praise and worship in the early 2000s, yesteryear gospel musician Tendai Christine Mazararire is set to revive her career with new single “Victorious Life”.

Mazararire whose other singles, “Munogona” and “If You Believe” released last year, have been receiving decent airplay on local radio stations will launch “Victorious Life” this Friday, to put her name back to where it deserves.

The musician, who once worked under the now defunct Ngaavongwe Records on her debut hit album “Chishuvo”, said she took a break to focus on her marriage.

“I am reviving my career as a musician after taking a long break because of work and marital demands, but now time is allowing me to be in the studio,” she said.

Mazararire said “Victorious Life” talks about how with God one can overcome obstacles.

“I’m using this single to announce my comeback. It’s a perfect song for that purpose as it is an encouragement that there is victory in prayer, no matter what challenges one maybe facing. As a nation we are going through a lot, and only in prayer can we overcome,” said Mazararire.

The song was produced by veteran producer McDee Chidavaenzi.

Mazararire has engaged the services of revered drummer Carlton Muparutsa, instrumentalists like Takudzwa Matsangaise, Patience Kaswinga, James Zulu, Emanuel Gutsaro, Tafadzwa Makwarimba and Talent Sanyanga to work with her on live performances.

“That is my sunshine band and the guys are so committed to bringing a fresh dimension to my career. We have already resumed live performances,” she added.

Comparing the music terrain from when she took a step back, Mazararire said there is now a sense of belonging for women and they ought to take advantage of that.

“Gone are the days when we thought showbiz was for men. For years the sector, the world over, has evolved and as women we are taking a leading role,” she said.

Mazararire will release an album later in the year.

“My forthcoming album will be great as my experience has taught me well,” she said.