President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s continued stay in power is now allegedly being seen as an unprecedented threat to national security, by an army faction said to be loyal to Vice President, Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, Spotlight Zimbabwe, has been told.

The explosive revelations by military intelligence sources, based on classified internal reports come at a time when Mnangagwa himself has reportedly agreed in private to resign and step down as Zimbabwe’s leader no later than June 2020 in order to avoid a humiliating exit, and another military putsch over his failure to fix the country’s economy, which is on the precipice of apocalyptic-like collapse should he resist to vacate office.

According to senior intelligence sources in the army, Mnangagwa is being accused of playing client to external forces bent on pillaging the country’s mineral wealth and acquiring vast tracks of land for agricultural purposes and futuristic settlements.

So grave is the silent war to ouster Mnangagwa, that some securocrat foes in government believe that the ruling Zanu PF leader could be part of a secret political syndicate paid for and recruited by hidden forces, to deliver Zimbabwe under their control matrix.

“There is an internal report that has been prepared by a rival faction in the army that wants him (Mnangagwa) gone like yesterday because he is increasingly becoming a threat to national security the more he stays for another day in power,” said the sources.

“Things began to take a different shape soon after the military assisted intervention to resolve Mugabe’s succession issue in November 2017. There was anticipation and expectation by the security forces top brass that our country will continue to pursue Mugabe’s doctrine of nationalisation of the economy, and land reform, but intelligence picked up disturbing news about the current leader’s alleged links to a sinister brotherhood and global deep state suspected of having intentions to capture the presidency, using the ministry of finance.”

A deep state, also referred to as a state within a state, is defined as: a network of civil servants, military, intelligence, and/or other administrative agencies within a government working to pursue their own agenda, which may be contrary to that of the electorate and their duly elected officials.

The term originated in Turkey and has been used to refer to similar authoritarian regimes around the world. Most recently, in the US, the term has been characterized by an alleged conspiracy to tilt the 2016 election towards Hillary Clinton, de-legitimize the Trump presidency and impede the policy goals of the administration.

The deep state is also described, as an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people.

“It is very clear that the ministry of finance has become the nerve centre of government and is having a massive influence over the presidency. As we speak, evidence has been unearthed that the ministry is being thought as a conduit for this country’s foreign aggressors to shape our politics and sabotage the economy. The incumbent minister’s days are short-lived, and Mnangagwa is not going to go down alone. It’s a whole web of a virtual secret administration causing suffering on innocent Zimbabweans, taking direction and instructions from abroad.

“I’m sure the intelligence report carrying the full details, shall be leaked to the public at the appropriate time, otherwise our country is on the verge of a major political shake-up. Mnangagwa and his inner circle are history, no matter how they put up a brave face, pretending that everything is normal. It is not.

“There is a video on Youtube exposing Mnangagwa as an agent of a brotherhood, by a prominent media personality from Kenya called Dr Mumbi Seraki, where she speaks about re-colonisation attempts on Zimbabwe and Mnangagwa’s agenda behind the new currency set for launch before year end, if he is still going to be in office then.”

In the said Dr Mumbi Show video upload in February this year (starting from the 13:40min mark), Dr Mumbi reveals that she has received information linking Mnangagwa to a brotherhood, which intends to grab massive wealth in Zimbabwe through the introduction of a new currency, insisting that there was a deliberate ploy to make the country financially broke, as a pretext for the introduction of the new money.

“You know I get all the stories,” said Dr Mumbi in the video expose.

“There’s someone else who was even saying, that this is actually a planned thing, and you know Mnangagwa is part of the brotherhood. What they’re trying to do is to bankrupt Zimbabwe, so that they can introduce a new currency and once they introduce that new currency, they’re guys on the sidelines and nations on the sidelines who will make an absolute killing, and there’s someone who had told me a long time ago to invest in Zimbabwe’s currency because, you know it was going to skyrocket. Well all I can say is that, let our thoughts and prayers be with the people of Zimbabwe, who are our brothers and sisters.”

The army sources also point out to a television interview Mnangagwa gave in China in September 2018, as blant evidence of his involvement with new world order syndicates.

In an interview with China Global Television Network in Beijing before the opening of the 2018 summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has transitioned to a new world order, and any country still opposed to Zimbabwe is blind.

“We’re saying everybody in our view should be friendly,” Mnangagwa told the television network. “But those who choose not to be, we have no cause to have trouble with them. We will continue to consolidate goodwill which we are receiving from other capitals in the world, and again I should say that there is now a transition to a new world order and those who don’t see it they’re blind. We in Zimbabwe realise there’s a transition, and we must ride on that transition to the new world order vision, that is coming up where Africa as a continent is going to play a big role.”

Former leader, Robert Mugabe, also gave a hint of Mnangagwa’s character before firing him as vice president in early November 2017, although Zimbabweans at the time had not perceived what he meant. Mugabe gave an array of reasons for Mnangagwa’s sacking from office, which included disloyalty and conduct inconsistent with his official duties. Mugabe who announced Mnangagwa’s dismissal from government through then Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, also accused his former right hand man of deceitfulness.

“In accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Number 20 Act of 2013, Section 329, 6th Schedule, Paragraph 14, Sub-paragraph 2, His Excellency the President Cde R.G. Mugabe has exercised his powers to relieve Honourable Vice President E.D. Mnangagwa, of his position as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect,“ said Khaya Moyo.

“It had become evident that his conduct in the discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities. The Vice President has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability. He has also demonstrated little probity in the execution of his duties.”

Diplomatic sources in the capital last week said they were already preparing for a post-Mnangagwa government, because they don’t see his administration lasting past 2020.

“Our capitals are preparing for a new government in Zimbabwe, and we hope it’s not going to be a violent transition. The signs are all over for people to see. A lot will depend on vice president Chiwenga’s health, but we understand he already has a team in place to execute government change regardless of his health situation.

“Zimbabwe is likely to have another coup, and with it a military leader, as we understand who will lay the ground for a civilian president picked by the army for the 2023 elections, which are already a foregone conclusion as the securocrats are now running the political show.

“Mnangagwa could have possibly survived to last until the end of his first term, but his key ally in South Africa has called for mediation talks with the opposition, while his biggest foreign ally asset in Britain’s prime minister, Theresa May, has stepped down from office. Boris Johnson is likely to be the next PM, and he appears to have a soft spot for the MDC Alliance.”

In May, South Africa urged Zimbabwe to look for a mediator to facilitate meaningful dialogue between Mnangagwa and opposition parties.

Pretoria’s ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mphakama Mbete, made the call when he addressed delegates attending a political actors forum, who included Mnangagwa, MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe and scores of other opposition party leaders and civic society representatives.

Mbete said, “… For credibility the leadership of Zimbabwe wishes to consider a facilitator outside Zimbabwe. We as a region we will be ready to propose names from the African continent. At this point we would like to appeal to the political formations, to the political leaders who are now yet part of the political dialogue to join the national dialogue.”

May had endorsed Mnangagwa’s controversial election as president in August 2018, raising hope for Harare as London was understood to be spearheading efforts for Mnangagwa’s new dispensation to be accepted into the fold by the international community, and that the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), through her government’s supportive role would extend lines of credit to Zimbabwe.

“I think there’s a real opportunity for Zimbabwe now and I look forward to Zimbabwe being able to grasp that opportunity for the future,” said May while speaking to a South African broadcaster during her visit to that country last year. Spotlight Zimbabwe