Natasha Chamba, Business Reporter

LISTED technology services firm, Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe and Comviva, a global leader for mobile solutions, have jointly won the East Africa Com Award in the ‘changing Lives’ category.

The award was presented in Nairobi, Kenya recently and is the second consecutive accolade for both companies after they won the 2018 Fintech innovation prize.

Cassava chief executive officer, Mr Eddie Chibi, said they were delighted to win the prestigious award.

“We are committed to constantly seeking out new ways to deliver innovative digital payment solutions, which provide convenience to our customers, and which help them solve real problems in a meaningful way,” he said.

The Econet subsidiary has leveraged the ubiquity of mobile phones in Zimbabwe to convert cash challenges in the country into a financial inclusion opportunity.

Riding on its EcoCash mobile money service, it enables financial inclusion by banking the unbanked and providing them with access to easily accessible, quick, affordable, secure and convenient mobile financial service.

EcoCash began with peer-to-peer money transfers in 2011 and later partnered with banks for bank-to-wallet transfers and vice versa. It now provides a platform for international remittances.

Comviva head of Africa region Mr Anil Krishnan said EcoCash service has brought innovative fintech services to the forefront in Africa and in the process building a “cash-light economy”.

Comviva is the global leader of mobility solutions and is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra headquartered in India.

