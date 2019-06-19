Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Harare

A 60 member Zimbabwe delegation for Egypt which was meant to have flown out at mid-day today will now be leaving tonight or early morning tomorrow after a slight booking mix up by the airline.

The Total Africa Cup of Nations bound group was quickly ushered into an upmarket hotel in the capital while Zifa ran around to secure another flight.

The airline which was supposed to fly the Zimbabwean delegation from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa to Cairo, Egypt was taken over by Guinea supporters, forcing Zifa to cause the abortion of the Zimbabwean delegation flight from Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Zifa president Felton Kamambo later told travelling officials that they took a decision of not flying to Ethiopia to avoid being stranded in Ethiopia in the event that an alternative connecting flight was not secured in Addis Ababa.

“We were assured by the Zifa president that we are now likely going to leave later tonight or tomorrow morning but in the meantime as you can see we have been booked here at this upmarket hotel. Everything is in place and in order, we are not panicking,” said an official.