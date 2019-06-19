Prominent lawyer and independent politician Advocate Fadzayi Mahere has officially joined the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by fellow Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Writing on Twitter, Mahere said “Zimbabwe deserves a strong, united opposition to build the future. I’m happy to announce that I’ve officially joined the MDC.

“We must speak with one voice against bad governance and strive to create a nation that is free and prosperous. All hands on deck. God bless Zimbabwe 🇿🇼”

In the 2018 elections, Mahere ran for MP as an independent in the Mt Pleasant constituency, losing to eventually winner Samuel Banda from the opposition MDC, the party she has now joined.

In 2004 Mahere enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe, where she obtained a Bachelors of Law Honours degree (LLB Hons) in 2008.

In 2010 she enrolled at the University of Cambridge for a Master of Laws, International Criminal Law and International Commercial Litigation, before graduating in 2011.

In June 2016, Mahere participated in the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe public inquisition on the printing and introduction of additional bond notes in 2016. At the event, she highlighted that the bond notes were unconstitutional, according to Chapter 17 of the Constitution, on public finance.

Also in 2016, as part of the activist movement #thisflagmovement, she began motivating and mobilising people, using mainly social media channels such as Facebook Live and Twitter to rise against the government.

In 2017 Mahere announced her bid to represent Mt Pleasant in the 2018 elections as an independent candidate. She was arrested in 2017 after organising a soccer tournament in her constituency and was charged under the Public Order and Security Act (POSA).

Reacting to the news, journalist and political commentator Hopewell Chin’ono said;

“I take off my hat for @ nelsonchamisa for doing what many of us have been preaching for a long time. Uniting the progressives is a sign of a serious opposition! Fadzayi’s Mahere’s inclusion in the MDC team reflects a leader looking for meritocracy not ZANU PF’s nepotistic nature!”

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya also offered his views saying;