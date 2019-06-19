Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Judith Ncube says there is a need for Government to help link artists to the world in order for them to market their products there.

Minister Ncube said this after a tour of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo yesterday where she met the new director, Butholezwe Nyathi.

She was taken around the facility where she observed what resident artists were up to.

She said although she was impressed by the immense talent the artists possess, she felt challenged to do more in marketing their works.

“I feel so challenged because we need to link our artistes to the entire world for marketing purposes. They’ve got all this talent which, as people of Bulawayo and Government, need to support and help market,” said Minister Ncube.

The gallery, the Minister said, needs to be refurbished for it to be more appealing.

“I want to appeal to the community of Bulawayo, especially the businesspeople, to support the gallery. We need to renovate our buildings and once we do that, we’ll be able to say we’ve renewed our gallery.

“I need total involvement and people should take charge of this gallery,” she said.

During her tour, Minister Ncube’s eye was caught by Nama award-winning visual artiste, Talent Kapadza’s art piece.

“What I saw is non-verbal communication from the pieces which tell a lot. As we were looking at that thorny piece (by Kapadza), I noticed there’s a lot behind it. Each and every one of us can really translate the meaning behind that piece.

“I’m sure that the artiste who was able to come up with that had sleepless nights before he finalised his product,” said Minister Ncube.

Kapadza, who won the 2019 Nama Outstanding Exhibition accolade, said it was encouraging that the Minister took interest in his art.

“I’d like to thank the Minister of State for her visit to the gallery. She showed keen interest in my work as she asked questions about how I do my art and how I market my work and create exhibitions at the same time,” said Kapadza who is nominated for this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards in the Outstanding Visual Artiste (2 Dimensional) category.

Gallery director Nyathi said the visit by Minister Ncube was part of their strategies to strengthen relationships with stakeholders in government and business.