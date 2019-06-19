Kudzai Chikiwa, Chronicle Reporter

A COOK at Luveve High School in Bulawayo was found hanging in his house at the school compound in a suspected case of suicide.

Xolani Mpofu (30) allegedly hanged himself from the roof trusses using a black electricity cord on Monday evening.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of sudden death where a worker at Luveve High School was found hanging from roof trusses in a house at the school compound,” she said.

More to follow…