Nigerian music star, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade better known by his stage name, Mr Eazi has hinted at charging $50,000 (N18,000,000) for collaborations.

The “Surrender” crooner dropped the figure while in the studio with a music producer. In the video that surfaced online, Mr Eazi can be heard saying,

“Eazi right here with Moses. I am about to start recording so if you know you have sent the 50k and you have sent the verse? I am gonna record it now if I see your alert.”

It would be recalled that in a previous interview, he told Punch that he doesn’t charge for his collaborations. According to him, no African musician can claim to have paid for doing a song with him (Mr Eazi) although he clarified that he charges for shows outside Africa.