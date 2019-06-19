By Thandeka Moyo

A 35 year old nurse from the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) is appealing to members of the public to help her raise about US$30 000 for urgent bone marrow surgery in India.

Ms Sithembiso Baleni, who has 11 years of experience as a registered nurse, said she has to undergo surgery after she was diagnosed with cancer of the blood last year in October. Her operation is scheduled for this month at Appolo Hospitals in New Dehli, India.

Narrating her ordeal to The Chronicle, Ms Baleni, a mother of two, said together with her husband they had already sold two properties so she could do tests and start chemotherapy as her cancer is now at stage three.

Stage one and two cancers can be cured. At stage three a patient has a 50/50 chance of recovery while at stage 4 and 5, the patient can only be given palliative care to minimise pain as they wait for death.

“I was diagnosed with cancer of the blood last year after spending all our investments on hospital visits. I now need to raise at least US$30 000 for an autologus stem transplant which can only be done in India. I have exhausted all our savings on medical bills and medication,” she said.

“I am always in and out of hospital which jeopardises my duties as a nurse. I am now forced to use crutches and it breaks my heart to see that I cannot be hands on as expected of me”.

Ms Baleni said she is confident her journey in fighting cancer will make her a better and caring nurse.

“After being bed ridden for months I now fully understand what our patients go through when they call for help. I have been in pain most of the time and I don’t wish this ordeal on anyone,” she said.

“She said she can be reached on +263787253797 which is also registered on EcoCash for local donations.

“We also have a foreign EcoCash number registered on +263776865866. Those interested may also use my CABS back account whose number is 9050267600,” said Ms Baleni. The Chronicle