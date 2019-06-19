Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE countdown to the annual Skyz Metro FM Umcimbi Wabantu anniversary celebration has begun with the radio station’s listeners being asked to nominate artistes they want to perform.

Umcimbi Wabantu, which is in its third year, is a celebration of the radio station’s establishment and will this year be held on August 31 at a venue to be announced.

The celebrations have become one of the calendar events in Bulawayo as hundreds, if not thousands, flock to watch various artistes perform.

The first two editions had performances from the Soul Brothers, Professor, Jeys Marabini, Cal_Vin, Asaph, Ammara Brown and Madlela Sikhobokhobo.

Skyz Metro FM station manager, Godwin Phiri said preparations for the event are well underway.

He said they were calling on listeners to select artistes as they want to involve them in the celebrations.

“This party is a celebration of our listeners and we’ve seen it fit for them to choose the artistes they want to see on stage.

“The listeners are very special to us because without them, there’d be no radio station,” Phiri said.

He said listeners should use the station’s WhatsApp platform to nominate their preferred artistes.

Phiri said the celebrations would likely have another act from South Africa.

“There’s a very high possibility that there’ll be an artiste from South Africa. We’re still working on one or two things with regards to the artiste’s contract. Once this is done we’ll reveal the artiste.”