Business Reporter

MORE than 50 companies and 14 businesspersons from Matabeleland region scooped prizes at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce annual regional awards held in Bulawayo last Friday.

The awards were meant to honour businesses and individuals for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of the economy in 2018. Winners were drawn from 19 categories and walked away with certificates and shields.

The lifetime achievement award was sponsored by Old Mutual and went to Alasco Supermarket, Manifest Security and Safeguard while the best HIV/Aids awareness at the workplace accolade was scooped by Bulawayo City Council, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company and Delta Beverages.

The investor of the year award was scooped by Econet, KFC and Selbourne Hotel. Shepco Group chief executive officer Mr Shepherd Chawira scooped the businessman of the year award and the overall businessperson of the year award.

Mr Lloyd Turner of Zapalala Supermarkets and Mr Bulisani Tshuma from Membar Investments also received prizes in the businessman of the year category.

Winners in the businesswoman of the year category were Ms Sikhathele Musakwa from Oakleigh House Group of Schools, Ms Matilda Muzvondiwa from Diagnostics Laboratory Services and Ms Ruth Gomiwa from Plumtree Bakery.

The manager of the year accolade was scooped by Mr Tapuwa Chizana of Deloitte & Touché, Ms Elmah Dube from NetOne and Mr Arnold Britten from Zambezi Tanners.

The public enterprise of the year award went to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company and the National Social Security Authority while the National University of Science and Technology, Lupane State University and Bulawayo Polytechnic scooped prizes in the tertiary institution of the year category.

The exporter of the year (mining) category went to Hwange Colliery Company Limited, Miconex P/L and Mhakure Marketing P/L.

Other winners were also crowned in categories that include the transporter of the year, contractor of the year, Information Communication Technology (ICT) company of the year, exporter of the year (agriculture sector) and exporter of the year (manufacturing) categories.