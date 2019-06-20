Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS are backing the Warriors to put up a good show at the Afcon finals when they take on Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium tonight.

With the odds against the Warriors in this opening match, fans believe Zimbabwe have the potential to go beyond the group stages. DR Congo and Uganda are also in their group.

Fans give their views on their expectations of the Warriors in the tournament.

Mandlenkosi Nkala: I think with the crop of players we have, there’s no team that can give us a serious problem. We beat DRC in the qualifiers and as for Egypt, Teenage Hadebe will deal with Mohamed Salah. Uganda have keeper Dennis Onyango and left-back Godfrey Waulusimbi who play in South Africa for Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, who most of the guys know. So, I don’t think we’ll face challenges and we will progress to the next stage.

Siphambaniso Lusaba: I think Zim has a fair chance of progressing to the next round of the Afcon. Egypt have an advantage over the rest of the teams in the group as hosts. If our Warriors can avoid conceding a lot of goals in their opening match against the hosts then they will certainly have no trouble against DRC and Uganda. Knowledge Musona, Nakamba and Thabani Kamusoko will shine for Zimbabwe. The other player who can shine given an opportunity, is Knox Mutizwa.

Shadreck Moyo: I think Uganda poses a threat to the Warriors because right now my guess is that too much attention is being paid to the hosts. We know DRC because we played them in the qualifiers. Look out for Divine Lunga and Nakamba. I guess the striker from Golden Arrows (Mutizwa) will shine too.

Justin Mataba: I think the team that will give us problem is Uganda because they work as a team, plus they have a good defence. Khama (Billiat) and (Knowledge) Musona are going to shine all the way.

Dumisani Gumpo: Best is a draw versus Egypt. We can beat DRC and Uganda. I tip Marshal Munetsi to shine.

Israel Ndlovu: If we play as a team, keep our discipline and avoid defeat against the host nation then we can take it from there. We played DRC back-to-back during the qualifiers and got 4 points. As for the Cranes, they might be playing well, but I don’t see them as a problem. Players which I love to see shining are Nakamba, Tendai Darikwa and Khama.

Adomsi Makosi Mukwasi: Zimbabwe will get seven points. The players to shine, if given a chance, will be Mutizwa, Ovidy Karuru and Darikwa.

Douglas Zakaria: Zimbabwe is in a tough group. Every team in our group is not a pushover. Egypt and DRC are ranked higher, while Zimbabwe and Uganda are lightweights on paper, but tables can turn. If Zimbabwe hold their nerve and manage to salvage a point from Egypt, I can foresee them qualifying to the next stage. I tip Khama, Alec Mudimu and Musona to rise and shine.

Evans Vasquo Ndlovu: Zimbabwe will progress to the next round. If we are to lose against Egypt, it will be by a solitary goal. We will beat Uganda and DRC. Deco (Danny Phiri), Khama, Nakamba and Musona will be the key players.

Prince Dube: Uganda will be a tough opponent because they are a formidable side that qualified with a game to spare. Our progression is 50/50 and that means the boys have to turn it on and play as a unit. Thabani Kamusoko, if given a chance, will be a beacon. I also tip Nakamba and Musona to be among our outstanding performers.

Newman Dube: The first game against Egypt will be the most difficult considering the talent depth and the support the home team is going to enjoy. On the other side, a win or draw will be a confidence booster for Zimbabwe.

Msekeli Zondo: I think our chances of progressing to the next round are 50-50. Egypt is likely to give us hell because of home advantage. Kamusoko, Musona and Billiat are likely to shine in this tournament. #gowarriors. Score Warriors.

Mdawini SekaSiza: I’m happy with the way our Warriors have gained confidence and I think the game that will determine everything is our first match against the host nation. A win or a draw for the Warriors will be a big confidence booster. I see the Warriors going to the next round. — @ZililoR