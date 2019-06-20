Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

MASVINGO Teacher’s College Gango Traditional Dance Group emerged winners of the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival Masvingo finals held in Zaka this past weekend.

They beat nine other teams and earned themselves a ticket to the national finals.

At second position was Musa from Mutimurefu while Rufaro from Zaka completed the top three.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Masvingo provincial manager, Helen Mudefi said for their efforts, Gango were given RTGS$1 800 while Musa got RTGS$800.

Rufaro got RTGS$600 while other competing groups received a consolation prize of RTGS$400 each.

“This year’s competition was even better than previous years as the level of competition was very high. The dance groups performed above expectation and I’m convinced the winner will do well at the national finals slated for Kadoma next month,” Mudefi said.

She hailed adjudicators for professionally handling the competition as everything was done above board.

